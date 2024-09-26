WATCH: Anti-Hezbollah Lebanese turn away fleeing terrorists from their communities September 26, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-anti-hezbollah-lebanese-turn-away-fleeing-terrorists-from-their-communities/ Email Print Many Lebanese citizens see Hezbollah as a parasite, acting like a state within a state, draining resources and holding back Lebanon’s growth. BREAKING: Locals in Tripoli, Libya throw out Hezbollah supporters who have come from Southern Lebanon to their city. They want nothing to do with Hezbollah or their supporters. Via @Anthonioseopic.twitter.com/tyRGd3Drpu — Kosher (@K0sher_C0ckney) September 25, 2024 The Sunnis of Tripoli have started burning pictures of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. They don’t want to sacrifice their lives for a Shia leader who doesn’t represent their interests at all. The Islamic Regime in Iran’s war against Israel isn’t theirs pic.twitter.com/0LzgZFiXe7 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) September 25, 2024