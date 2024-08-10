WATCH: Anti-Israel commentator claims Israel is ‘10,000 times more violent than any Palestinian resistance’ August 10, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-anti-israel-commentator-claims-israel-is-10000-times-more-violent-than-any-palestinian-resistance/ Email Print In a debate with the son of Hamas Mosab Yousef, Cenk Uygur claimed that the IDF is far more violent than Hamas or any faction of the Palestinian ‘resistance.’ So @cenkuygur thinks Israel is 10 000 times more violent than any Palestinian resistance. pic.twitter.com/dqQUJn3uy2 — Mish ️ (@Mish_K_) August 10, 2024 Cenk UygurHamasIDFMosab Hassan Yousef