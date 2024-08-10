Search

WATCH: Anti-Israel commentator claims Israel is ‘10,000 times more violent than any Palestinian resistance’

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-anti-israel-commentator-claims-israel-is-10000-times-more-violent-than-any-palestinian-resistance/
Email Print

In a debate with the son of Hamas Mosab Yousef, Cenk Uygur claimed that the IDF is far more violent than Hamas or any faction of the Palestinian ‘resistance.’

>