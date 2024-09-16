WATCH: Anti-Israel protesters in Melbourne perform ‘Zombie dance’ September 16, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-anti-israel-protesters-perform-zombie-dance-in-melbourne/ Email Print Anti-Israel activists intended to steal attention away from the Land Forces International Land Defence Exposition by doing a ‘zombie dance.’ 'Palestine' mind virus – Melbourne, Australia Spotted at an anti-Israel rally. What is going on? Should Israel be concerned by this display? pic.twitter.com/C4h8MC0ocY — Australian Jewish Association (@AustralianJA) September 14, 2024 anti-Israel activismAustralia-Israel relationsMelbourne