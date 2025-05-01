WATCH: Anti-Israel protesters storm University of Manchester executive meeting May 1, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-anti-israel-protesters-storm-university-of-manchester-executive-meeting/ Email Print The anti-Israel protestors demanded that the university immediately sever all ties with Tel Aviv University, which they allege is complicit in war crimes and genocide in the Gaza Strip.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/WhatsApp-Video-2025-05-01-at-12.00.33_90181a1b.mp4 anti-Israel protestersManchesterUnited Kingdom