WATCH: Antisemitic vandals smash windows of Ontario synagogue June 30, 2024

Antisemitic incidents in Canada have skyrocketed, with Hamas supporters roaming the streets smashing Jewish businesses, and even shooting at a Jewish girl's school.

BREAKING:Anti-semitic attack in Canada 🇨🇦The Pride of Israel Synagogue in North York, Ontario, had their windows smashed by pro Hamas gangs. pic.twitter.com/ngGhSAfbyz

— REAL JEW (@THEREALJEW613) June 30, 2024