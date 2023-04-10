WATCH: AOC wants Biden administration to ignore court ruling she doesn’t like April 10, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-aoc-wants-biden-administration-to-ignore-court-ruling-she-doesnt-like/ Email Print Rep. Alexandrio Ocasio-Cortez says the Biden Administration should “simply ignore” the court’s injunction on the abortion pill mifepristone. AOC on CNN: “The courts rely on the legitimacy of their rulings, and when they make a mockery of our system, a mockery of our democracy, a mockery of our law … we know that the executive branch has enforcement discretion.” pic.twitter.com/oyx819Tk0p — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 9, 2023 abortionAlexandria Ocasio-CortezAOCUS Supreme Court