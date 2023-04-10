WATCH: AOC wants Biden administration to ignore court ruling she doesn’t like

Rep. Alexandrio Ocasio-Cortez says the Biden Administration should “simply ignore” the court’s injunction on the abortion pill mifepristone.

AOC on CNN: “The courts rely on the legitimacy of their rulings, and when they make a mockery of our system, a mockery of our democracy, a mockery of our law … we know that the executive branch has enforcement discretion.” pic.twitter.com/oyx819Tk0p

