WATCH: Arabs riot in Jerusalem at funeral of terrorist November 17, 2021

Clashes with IDF forces began in the Arab neighborhood of Issawiya in eastern Jerusalem after the funeral of the terrorist who was killed in the Old City Wednesday after stabbing and wounding two border police.

https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/video_2021-11-17_22-12-53.mp4

Jerusalem terrorPalestinian riotsPalestinian terrorstabbing attack