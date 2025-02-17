WATCH: Artifact exhibit showcasing Israel’s ancient history goes on display at Ben Gurion February 17, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-artifact-exhibit-showcasing-israels-ancient-history-goes-on-display-at-ben-gurion/ Email Print The newly opened ‘Eternity of Israel’ exhibition at Ben-Gurion Airport’s Terminal 3 takes visitors on a captivating journey through Israel’s history, showcasing archaeological discoveries and rare photographs that highlight the nation’s resilience, challenges, and renewal over thousands of years. artifactsben-gurionexhibit