WATCH: Australian journalist says being ‘pro-Israel’ is about eradicating terrorism

Australian journalist Erin Molan condemned efforts to label her as pro-Israel, emphasizing her ‘anti-terror’ stance and willingness to support anyone fighting terrorism, while highlighting Israel’s unique need for defense against global hatred.

