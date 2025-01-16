WATCH: Australian journalist says being ‘pro-Israel’ is about eradicating terrorism January 16, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-australian-journalist-im-anti-terror-not-pro-israel/ Email Print Australian journalist Erin Molan condemned efforts to label her as pro-Israel, emphasizing her ‘anti-terror’ stance and willingness to support anyone fighting terrorism, while highlighting Israel’s unique need for defense against global hatred.Right now… I don’t want to be ‘articulate’ and ‘calm’ and ‘polished’… I’m not. This is CRAZY. pic.twitter.com/PlZX8JFMYh— Erin Molan (@Erin_Molan) January 14, 2025 Erin Molanpro-IsraelTerrorism