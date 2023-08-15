WATCH: Biden refuses to comment on deadliest wildfires in modern US history

“The Five” co-hosts discuss how President Joe Biden has yet to comment on the deadliest wildfires in modern American history that ravaged Maui, Hawaii, this month. Close to 100 Americans have died and hundreds more are missing; thousands have lost their homes.

“Did he even hear the question,” asks one host regarding Biden’s “no comment” response. Another wonders, “What if he’s just out of it?”

Hawaii emergency management records show no indication that warning sirens sounded before people began running for their lives.