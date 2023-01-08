WATCH: Car rams into hasidic man in Brooklyn, appears to be deliberate

In what appeared to be a deliberate hit-and-run attack, a car rammed into a hasidic man on Friday night in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn, N.Y.

Police are searching for the driver, who fled the scene.

Surveillance footage of the incident shows the car speeding through a red light and making a wide turn as the victim was crossing the street.

To date, the New York Police Department has not labeled the incident a hate crime. An investigation is ongoing.