Search

WATCH: CNN admits Harris’ VP pick appeases ‘anti-Jewish bigots’ within Democratic Party

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-cnn-admits-harris-vp-pick-appeases-anti-jewish-bigots-within-democratic-party/
Email Print

VP Kamala Harris selected Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate, choosing him over the Jewish Governor of Pennsylvania Josh Shapiro, perhaps in order to satisfy the vocal anti-Israel segment of the Democratic party.

>