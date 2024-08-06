WATCH: CNN admits Harris’ VP pick appeases ‘anti-Jewish bigots’ within Democratic Party

VP Kamala Harris selected Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate, choosing him over the Jewish Governor of Pennsylvania Josh Shapiro, perhaps in order to satisfy the vocal anti-Israel segment of the Democratic party.

Van Jones admits that Kamala picking Walz was her "caving in to some of these darker parts in the party" in terms of appeasing "anti-Jewish bigots" that have "gotten marbled into this party." pic.twitter.com/UTspmYkFfF — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) August 6, 2024