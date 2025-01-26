Search

WATCH: Dearborn imam claims Hezbollah martyrs and Nasrallah ‘were victorious’

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-dearborn-imam-claims-hezbollah-martyrs-and-nasrallah-were-victorious/
Email Print

Imam Mohammad Ali Elahi of Dearborn Heights stated that Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and the martyrs are the ‘real winners’ of 2024, while Benjamin Netanyahu is a warmonger and evil, adding that no one will remember him.

>