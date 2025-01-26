WATCH: Dearborn imam claims Hezbollah martyrs and Nasrallah ‘were victorious’ January 26, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-dearborn-imam-claims-hezbollah-martyrs-and-nasrallah-were-victorious/ Email Print Imam Mohammad Ali Elahi of Dearborn Heights stated that Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and the martyrs are the ‘real winners’ of 2024, while Benjamin Netanyahu is a warmonger and evil, adding that no one will remember him.WATCHImam Mohammad Ali Elahi of Dearborn Heights: Nasrallah and Lebanon’s “Martyrs” Are the “True Winners” of 2024. pic.twitter.com/Li3VSiTC0R— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) January 25, 2025 DearbornHassan NasrallahHezbollahImamImam Mohammad Ali Elahi