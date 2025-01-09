WATCH: Dearborn Islamic scholar states that battling ‘Zionists’ is a ‘win-win situation’

Dearborn Heights Shiite scholar Ahmad Qazwini said that either the Muslim will kill the Jew, and the Jew will end up in hell, or the Muslim will lose to the Jew and attain paradise as a martyr.

