Search

WATCH: Dearborn Islamic scholar states that battling ‘Zionists’ is a ‘win-win situation’

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-dearborn-islamic-scholar-states-that-battling-zionists-is-a-win-win-situation/
Email Print

Dearborn Heights Shiite scholar Ahmad Qazwini said that either the Muslim will kill the Jew, and the Jew will end up in hell, or the Muslim will lose to the Jew and attain paradise as a martyr.

>