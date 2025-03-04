WATCH: Oops! Dem leaders and senators publish videos using exact same script to blast Trump

In a weak attempt to show grit and political power, Chuck Schumer, Elizabeth Warren, Cory Walker and other senators released videos slamming President Trump—unknowingly all using the same script and showing zero signs of ingenuity or creativity.

WATCH⚡️ Video: 20+ Democratic Senators exposed repeating the same script and clips word-for-word. pic.twitter.com/1aHhFRJpMT — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 4, 2025