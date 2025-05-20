Search

WATCH: Edan Alexander’s parents reveal details of his joyous release and horrific captivity

Yael and Adi, the parents of Edan Alexander, fought relentlessly for 584 days to secure his release and now, with their son finally free, they recount the moment they got the news, the flight to Israel, and the emotional first reunion.





