WATCH: Eli Sharabi addresses the United Nations about horrors endured at the hands of Hamas

Former hostage Eli Sharabi was greeted by throngs of well-wishers and supporters before his speech at the United Nations, where he testified about the horrific abuse he suffered in Hamas custody and the murder of his entire family.

At the entrance to the UN, Eli Sharabi received a warm and heartfelt welcome as he arrived to share his story on the global stage as a Hamas hostage survivor.

It is truly moving to see the Jewish people come together in support of Eli during these challenging times. His voice… pic.twitter.com/u6IOn9L2bg

— Danny Danon דני דנון (@dannydanon) March 20, 2025