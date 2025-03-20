WATCH: Eli Sharabi addresses the United Nations about horrors endured at the hands of Hamas March 20, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-eli-sharabi-addresses-the-united-nations-about-horrors-endured-at-the-hands-of-hamas/ Email Print Former hostage Eli Sharabi was greeted by throngs of well-wishers and supporters before his speech at the United Nations, where he testified about the horrific abuse he suffered in Hamas custody and the murder of his entire family. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/WhatsApp-Video-2025-03-20-at-18.16.08_03b72df5.mp4https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/WhatsApp-Video-2025-03-20-at-16.15.08_7ca9a2ed.mp4At the entrance to the UN, Eli Sharabi received a warm and heartfelt welcome as he arrived to share his story on the global stage as a Hamas hostage survivor.It is truly moving to see the Jewish people come together in support of Eli during these challenging times. His voice… pic.twitter.com/u6IOn9L2bg — Danny Danon דני דנון (@dannydanon) March 20, 2025 Eli SharabihostageUnited Nations