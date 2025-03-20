Search

WATCH: Eli Sharabi addresses the United Nations about horrors endured at the hands of Hamas

Former hostage Eli Sharabi was greeted by throngs of well-wishers and supporters before his speech at the United Nations, where he testified about the horrific abuse he suffered in Hamas custody and the murder of his entire family.





