WATCH: Ex-Iranian vice president says citizens are sick of their gov't being more Palestinian than Palestinians themselves August 16, 2024 Javad Zarif resigned as Iran's new vice president, expressing his dissatisfaction with the regime for prioritizing the 'plight' of Palestinians in Gaza over the needs of its own country and people. IranJavad ZarifPalestinians