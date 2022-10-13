WATCH: Festive Sukkot celebration in Hebron

Thousands of Jews celebrated the Sukkot festival outside of the Tomb of the Patriarchs and Matriarchs in the Judean city of Hebron – the first Jewish capital city – on Wednesday, waving their traditional palm branches (lulavim), one of the four species of plants that are held together and waved during the holiday.

At the Tomb of the Patriarchs and Matriarchs in #Hebron right now pic.twitter.com/e2JECdKUKN — Yishai Fleisher يشاي ישי פליישר 🕎 (@YishaiFleisher) October 13, 2022