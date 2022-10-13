Search

WATCH: Festive Sukkot celebration in Hebron

Thousands of Jews celebrated the Sukkot festival outside of the Tomb of the Patriarchs and Matriarchs in the Judean city of Hebron –  the first Jewish capital city – on Wednesday, waving their traditional palm branches (lulavim), one of the four species of plants that are held together and waved during the holiday.