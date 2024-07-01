WATCH: Footage of IDF raids throughout the Strip July 1, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-footage-of-idf-raids-throughout-the-strip/ Email Print The IDF continues to operate extensively in Gaza, focusing on confiscating weapons, and rockets while preventing Hamas from regrouping and launching attacks. 🔴 Israeli ground forces maneuver in the Gaza Strip to continue operations against Hamas and other terror groups pic.twitter.com/ddbpMt7ODX— i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) July 1, 2024 GazaIDFRafah