WATCH: Former deported professor says it’s legal to be pro-Hamas in the US March 26, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-former-deported-professor-says-its-legal-to-be-pro-hamas-in-the-us/ Email Print Sami Al-Arian, a former SFU professor deported for ties to terrorism, claimed that the arrest of Hamas supporter Mahmoud Khalil shreds American principles, further asserting that the U.S. Supreme Court allows membership in a terrorist organization.Sami Al-Arian, Former SFU Professor Deported for Terror Links, Defends Mahmoud Khalil: It’s Not Illegal to Be Pro-Hamas – Supreme Court Rulings Allow Membership in Any Group; American Values Are Being Shredded to Save Zionism from Its Inevitable Fate pic.twitter.com/NR3JBBcjVq— MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) March 26, 2025 Mahmoud Khalilpro-Hamas protestersSami al-Arian