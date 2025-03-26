WATCH: Former deported professor says it’s legal to be pro-Hamas in the US

Search

Sami Al-Arian, a former SFU professor deported for ties to terrorism, claimed that the arrest of Hamas supporter Mahmoud Khalil shreds American principles, further asserting that the U.S. Supreme Court allows membership in a terrorist organization.

