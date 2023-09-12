WATCH: Gaza terror groups conduct joint drill on anniversary of 2005 disengagement September 12, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-gaza-terror-groups-conduct-joint-drill-on-anniversary-of-2005-disengagement/ Email Print Palestinian terrorist factions in the Gaza Strip held their annual “Strong Pillar” joint drill on Tuesday, coinciding with the 18th anniversary of Israel’s 2005 disengagement from the coastal enclave. A Hamas-led Joint Operations Room promo published a short time ago showing leaders of various Palestinian armed groups conducting military training in the Gaza Strip today. pic.twitter.com/t5f4Xj5X6f — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) September 12, 2023 HamasIslamic JihadMohammad ShtayyehPalestinian Islamic JihadPalestinian terror