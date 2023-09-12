Search

WATCH: Gaza terror groups conduct joint drill on anniversary of 2005 disengagement

Palestinian terrorist factions in the Gaza Strip held their annual “Strong Pillar” joint drill on Tuesday, coinciding with the 18th anniversary of Israel’s 2005 disengagement from the coastal enclave.