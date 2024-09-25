Search

WATCH: Governing Mayor of Berlin offers perfect response to why there is an Israeli flag outside his office

A resident asked the mayor why an Israeli flag was outside his office despite the supposed ‘Palestinian genocide.’ to which Kai Wegner responded the flag will hang outside my office until the hostages are returned from Hamas.

