WATCH: Governing Mayor of Berlin offers perfect response to why there is an Israeli flag outside his office September 25, 2024

A resident asked the mayor why an Israeli flag was outside his office despite the supposed 'Palestinian genocide.' to which Kai Wegner responded the flag will hang outside my office until the hostages are returned from Hamas.

Governing Mayor of Berlin @kaiwegner gives a straight forward answer to "why is there an Israeli flag hanging outside your office?". More like this please. pic.twitter.com/6yVrvtx0cT

— The Mossad: Satirical and Awesome (@TheMossadIL) September 24, 2024

BerlinKai Wegnerpro-Israel