WATCH: Greta Thunberg arrested after blocking shipping company HQ over weapons shipments to Israel

Greta Thunberg has participated in numerous anti-Israel demonstrations, during which she has been arrested multiple times, and has accused the Jewish state of genocide and apartheid.

BREAKING: Greta Thunberg arrested in Copenhagen along with 20 other anti-Israel activists. The group tried to block the logistics company Maersk’s Copenhagen headquarters. They demand the company halts shipments of military equipment to Israel pic.twitter.com/o5knPbTrxQ — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) February 24, 2025