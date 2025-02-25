WATCH: Greta Thunberg arrested after blocking shipping company HQ over weapons shipments to Israel February 25, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-greta-thunberg-arrested-after-blocking-shipping-company-hq-over-weapons-shipments-to-israel/ Email Print Greta Thunberg has participated in numerous anti-Israel demonstrations, during which she has been arrested multiple times, and has accused the Jewish state of genocide and apartheid.BREAKING:Greta Thunberg arrested in Copenhagen along with 20 other anti-Israel activists.The group tried to block the logistics company Maersk’s Copenhagen headquarters.They demand the company halts shipments of military equipment to Israel pic.twitter.com/o5knPbTrxQ — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) February 24, 2025 anti-IsraelGreta Thunbergmilitary aid