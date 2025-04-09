Search

WATCH: Hamas releases footage of rocket attack on Ashkelon, Ashdod

For the first time in months, Hamas fired ten rockets at the coastal cities of Ashdod and Ashkelon, which wounded several Israelis due to shrapnel.

