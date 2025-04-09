WATCH: Hamas releases footage of rocket attack on Ashkelon, Ashdod

For the first time in months, Hamas fired ten rockets at the coastal cities of Ashdod and Ashkelon, which wounded several Israelis due to shrapnel.

WATCH Hamxs released footage Sunday showing rockets launched at Ashkelon and Ashdod, Israel. The video offers a noteworthy look at the attack. pic.twitter.com/wdZEepRDJh — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) April 9, 2025