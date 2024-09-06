WATCH: Hamas releases harrowing videos of murdered hostages Carmel Gat and Alex Lobanov September 6, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hamas-releases-harrowing-videos-of-murdered-hostages-carmel-gat-and-alex-lobanov/ Email Print Hamas is aiming to pressure the Israeli government into agreeing to a full ceasefire and withdrawing troops from the Philadelphi Corridor. القسام نشرت Carmel Gat:"I hope I have a family left to return to"كارميل جات: "أنا آمل أن تكون بقيت لي عائلة كي أعود لها"Alexander Lobanov:" And now you continue to fail in every attempt to release us alive"الكسندير لوبنوف: "أنتم فقط تحاولون قتلنا لأجل عدم عمل صفقة" pic.twitter.com/iqPjNYTiGf — MOATH (@Moathhamze) September 5, 2024 Alex LobanovCarmel GatHamashostages