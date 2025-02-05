WATCH: Hamas supporters protest outside Netanyahu-Trump meeting in Washington DC

Protesters waving Hamas flags and ones with pictures of Hamas spokesman Abu Obeida chanted, ‘Palestine is not for sale,’ in reference to President Trump’s comments about the U.S. taking control of the land and relocating the Palestinians.

NOW: Protesters chant while waving Keffiyehs and Hamas flag as they protest Trump's meeting with Natenyahu outside of the White House in Washington DC. pic.twitter.com/qydOntFgXA — Oliya Scootercaster (@ScooterCasterNY) February 5, 2025