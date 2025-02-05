Search

WATCH: Hamas supporters protest outside Netanyahu-Trump meeting in Washington DC

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hamas-supporters-protest-outside-netanyahu-trump-meeting-in-washington-dc/
Email Print

Protesters waving Hamas flags and ones with pictures of Hamas spokesman Abu Obeida chanted, ‘Palestine is not for sale,’ in reference to President Trump’s comments about the U.S. taking control of the land and relocating the Palestinians.

>