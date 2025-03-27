WATCH: Hamas supporting student arrested by federal agents in Massachusetts

U.S. immigration officials detained Turkish doctoral student Rumeysa Ozturk and revoked her visa under President Trump’s executive order targeting pro-Hamas foreign students after she lobbied for the anti-Israel BDS movement amid the ongoing war.

WATCH Federal agents have arrested Turkish national Rumeysa Ozturk for her role in leading anti-Semitic, anti-Israel protests on her university campus. pic.twitter.com/WsU1VraUfK — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 26, 2025