WATCH: Hamas supporting student arrested by federal agents in Massachusetts March 27, 2025

U.S. immigration officials detained Turkish doctoral student Rumeysa Ozturk and revoked her visa under President Trump's executive order targeting pro-Hamas foreign students after she lobbied for the anti-Israel BDS movement amid the ongoing war.

WATCH

Federal agents have arrested Turkish national Rumeysa Ozturk for her role in leading anti-Semitic, anti-Israel protests on her university campus. pic.twitter.com/WsU1VraUfK
— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 26, 2025

The horrific moment that Tufts grad student and anti-war activist Rumeysa Ozturk was detained (kidnapped) by Trump's ICE thugs. Somerville, MA #FreePalestine #FreeRemeysa pic.twitter.com/eetyAN1LSF
— Working Mass (@DSAWorkingMass) March 26, 2025