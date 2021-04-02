Search

WATCH: Hasidic family randomly stabbed in New York City

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hasidic-family-randomly-stabbed-in-new-york-city/
Email Print

Darryl Jones, a 30-year-old on parole for attempted murder, attacked a Jewish couple and their one-year-old baby with a knife in Manhattan, near Battery Park. All three were treated for minor cuts by first responders on the scene and declined further medical attention, stopantisemitism.org reports.

Charges were pending late Wednesday and an investigation is ongoing.



[passover boxed]