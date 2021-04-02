WATCH: Hasidic family randomly stabbed in New York City

Darryl Jones, a 30-year-old on parole for attempted murder, attacked a Jewish couple and their one-year-old baby with a knife in Manhattan, near Battery Park. All three were treated for minor cuts by first responders on the scene and declined further medical attention, stopantisemitism.org reports.

Charges were pending late Wednesday and an investigation is ongoing.







Trigger Warning – attack on the Jewish family, including a 1 year old baby, was caught on film. Watch as Darryl Jones walks by the couple and child then TURNS BACK to stab/cut them with his knife. This was NOT random; he saw Jews and WALKED BACK to attack them. V/C @nypost pic.twitter.com/6Xzk0U9i3l — StopAntisemitism.org (@StopAntisemites) April 1, 2021

