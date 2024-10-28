WATCH: Helmet cam footage reveals the moment Yahya Sinwar was kill October 28, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-helmet-cam-footage-reveals-the-moment-yahya-sinwar-was-kill/ Email Print The IDF released footage recorded by a helmet camera worn by a soldier in the Bislamach Brigade during the battle in Rafah during which Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar was shot and killed.‘We identified him with a blanket on him, he’s currently eliminated, over,’ an officer on the scene confirmed.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/WhatsApp-Video-2024-10-28-at-14.55.11_90692406.mp4 HamasIDFYahya Sinwar