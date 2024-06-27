WATCH: Hezbollah launches 40-rocket salvo at Safed, sparking large fires June 27, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hezbollah-launches-40-rocket-salvo-at-safed-sparking-large-fires/ Email Print No injuries were reported in the massive barrage at northern communities, which came in response to an Israeli strike that killed one terrorist. Footage shows the Iron Dome engaging a massive Hezbollah rocket barrage over the Galilee a short while ago. pic.twitter.com/bBH31x02sq— Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) June 27, 2024https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/WhatsApp-Video-2024-06-27-at-21.36.24_c7e0cd9d.mp4 HezbollahIron DomerocketsSafed