WATCH: Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem declares this ‘victory’ bigger for Hezbollah than 2006

Newly instated Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem falsely called the ceasefire a victory for Hezbollah despite staggering losses to its members, weapon stockpiles, and command chain, which was decimated by IDF strikes.

