WATCH: Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem declares this 'victory' bigger for Hezbollah than 2006 December 1, 2024 Newly instated Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem falsely called the ceasefire a victory for Hezbollah despite staggering losses to its members, weapon stockpiles, and command chain, which was decimated by IDF strikes.Hizbullah Secretary-General Naim Qassem: I Officially Declare the War to Be a Victory Greater Than the One We Had in 2006; the Enemy Failed to Destroy Hizbullah pic.twitter.com/zQS5K2WjUr— MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) December 1, 2024 HezbollahIDF. ceasefireNaim Qassem