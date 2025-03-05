Search

WATCH: Hezbollah official claims negligence, not Israeli innovation, led to pager operation’s success

Hezbollah official Nawaf Moussawi also blamed the assassination of Hassan Nasrallah on the death of former Hezbollah military chief Imad Mughniyeh, who had ensured Nasrallah’s safety in 2006 by constantly moving him.



