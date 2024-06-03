WATCH: Hezbollah releases footage of recent rocket barrage June 3, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hezbollah-releases-footage-of-recent-rocket-barrage/ Email Print Tensions between Hezbollah and Israel have reached an all-time high, with the terrorist group launching hundreds of rockets and drones at border communities on an almost daily basis. Hezbollah released footage of Katyusha rocket barrages fired at Kiryat Shmona yesterday.This is not good. Kiryat Shmona is a civilian town. pic.twitter.com/Kolvpng5Hv— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 3, 2024 Hezbollahnorthern Israelrocket launchers