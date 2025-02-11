WATCH: Hezbollah reveals funeral plans for leaders Hassan Nasrallah and Safi Al-Din February 11, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hezbollah-reveals-funeral-plans-for-leaders-hassan-nasrallah-and-safi-al-din/ Email Print Hezbollah has announced that the funeral for Hassan Nasrallah and Safi Al-Din will take place on February 24 at the Dahiya Sports Complex, lasting 65 minutes and featuring a speech by successor Naim Qassem before a procession to Nasrallah’s burial site, while Safi Al-Din will be laid to rest in his hometown in southern Lebanon.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/WhatsApp-Video-2025-02-11-at-16.31.35_61e27486.mp4 funeralHassan NasrallahHezbollahSafi Al-Din