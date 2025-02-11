Search

WATCH: Hezbollah reveals funeral plans for leaders Hassan Nasrallah and Safi Al-Din

Hezbollah has announced that the funeral for Hassan Nasrallah and Safi Al-Din will take place on February 24 at the Dahiya Sports Complex, lasting 65 minutes and featuring a speech by successor Naim Qassem before a procession to Nasrallah’s burial site, while Safi Al-Din will be laid to rest in his hometown in southern Lebanon.

