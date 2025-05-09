Search

WATCH: Houthi spokesman says ‘Trump relinquished his support of Israel’

Houthi spokesman Nasruddin Amer slammed President Trump as a liar and a criminal, accusing the U.S. of fleeing and abandoning Israel, while vowing to continue targeting Israeli ships and enforcing an aerial blockade over the country.

He also claimed that following the US-Houthi “peace deal”, Trump has relinquished his support for Israel.

