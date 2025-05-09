WATCH: Houthi spokesman says ‘Trump relinquished his support of Israel’ May 9, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-houthi-spokesman-trump-relinquished-support-his-support-of-israel/ Email Print Houthi spokesman Nasruddin Amer slammed President Trump as a liar and a criminal, accusing the U.S. of fleeing and abandoning Israel, while vowing to continue targeting Israeli ships and enforcing an aerial blockade over the country.He also claimed that following the US-Houthi “peace deal”, Trump has relinquished his support for Israel.Houthi spokesman Nasruddin Amer: President Trump Is a Criminal and a Liar – He Was the One Who Suggested the Ceasefire; the Americans Abandoned Israel, But We Won’t Abandon the Palestinians – We Will Continue Blocking Israeli Ships and Imposing an Aerial Siege pic.twitter.com/lhGMWtehkL— MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) May 8, 2025 CeasefireDonald TrumpHouthis