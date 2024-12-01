Search

WATCH: Hundreds gather in Beirut for Nasrallah’s memorial

The IDF eliminated the longtime Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in a massive airstrike which completely evaporated the building he was using as his underground bunker.

