WATCH: Hundreds gather in Beirut for Nasrallah’s memorial

The IDF eliminated the longtime Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in a massive airstrike which completely evaporated the building he was using as his underground bunker.

Hundreds of Hezbollah supporters gathered in the group’s stronghold in Dahieh, Beirut on Saturday night to mourn dead leader Hassan Nasrallah. ▸ https://t.co/YjcPLmILA0 pic.twitter.com/fcrlLr1zwW — Jewish News Syndicate (@JNS_org) December 1, 2024