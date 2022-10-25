WATCH: IDF blows up Lions’ Den headquarters

The IDF has released footage of the overnight raid Tuesday by Israeli security forces on the Lions’ Den headquarters in Nablus (Shechem), where the terrorists were manufacturing explosives.

“Border Police forces, in a joint operation with military forces and the precise direction of the Shabak, thwarted a major target tonight and damaged the infrastructure of the terrorist [group]which recently carried out a series of attacks against Israeli targets,” Border Police Commander Chief Superintendent Amir Cohen stated.

“Thanks to the swift and determined activity of the soldiers, who bravely faced the gunmen who fired at them, the forces were able to carry out the mission successfully.”