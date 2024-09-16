WATCH: IDF continues operations in Tel-Sultan area of Rafah September 16, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-continues-operations-in-tel-sultan-area-of-rafah/ Email Print The IDF conducted a series of raids aimed at confiscating rifles, ammo, and various other weapons, some of which were hidden inside a children’s knapsack. This is footage from the activity of the troops of the 401st Brigade in the Tel al-Sultan area in Gaza pic.twitter.com/yK7ATWTqNN — Documenting Israel (@DocumentIsrael) September 16, 2024 IDFRafahTel Sultan