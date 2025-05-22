Search

WATCH: IDF demolishes home of terrorist responsible for 2024 attack

Israeli forces overnight demolished the home of Sultan al-Jani in Baqat al-Hatab, enforcing a policy of razing homes of terrorists after he killed a civilian guard with a hammer in a 2024 attack near Kedumim.

