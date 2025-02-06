WATCH: IDF destroys ammunition warehouse in southern Lebanon February 6, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-destroys-ammunition-warehouse-in-southern-lebanon/ Email Print The IDF is still occupying several villages in southern Lebanon until February 18, the previously extended final date of the ceasefire, which will be subject to review if the Lebanese Army is not satisfactorily in place.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/WhatsApp-Video-2025-02-06-at-02.27.16_faf9e378.mp4 HezbollahIDFWeapons