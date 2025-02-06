Search

WATCH: IDF destroys ammunition warehouse in southern Lebanon

The IDF is still occupying several villages in southern Lebanon until February 18, the previously extended final date of the ceasefire, which will be subject to review if the Lebanese Army is not satisfactorily in place.

