WATCH: IDF finds massive stockpiles of Hezbollah weapons October 27, 2024

The IDF's operations in southern Lebanon are aimed at disrupting Hezbollah's ability to launch weapons against Israeli civilians, thwarting the group's plans for a potential Oct. 7-style invasion.Take a look at the MASSIVE amounts of Hezbollah weaponry the IDF found in Lebanon the past few days👇 pic.twitter.com/bxxuVJ9p20— Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) October 27, 2024