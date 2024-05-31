Search

WATCH: IDF soldier helps Jewish U.S. Army soldier don tefillin

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-soldier-helps-jewish-u-s-army-soldier-don-tefillin/
Email Print

In a powerful show of unity and love, the Israeli soldier helped the Jewish U.S. Army member with the blessings and instructed him on the correct method for wrapping them.



>