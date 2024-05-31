WATCH: IDF soldier helps Jewish U.S. Army soldier don tefillin May 31, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-soldier-helps-jewish-u-s-army-soldier-don-tefillin/ Email Print In a powerful show of unity and love, the Israeli soldier helped the Jewish U.S. Army member with the blessings and instructed him on the correct method for wrapping them. WATCHIDF soldier assists a Jewish soldier in the US Army with putting on tefillin near the US-built floating pier in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/XkV8vzRr4y— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 31, 2024 IDFtefillinUS Army