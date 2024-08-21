WATCH: IDF soldier shoots RPG out of Hamas terrorist’s hands August 21, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-soldier-shoots-rpg-out-of-hamas-terrorists-hands/ Email Print A Hamas terrorist stuck his head out of a doorway to fire an RPG at IDF troops, but bullets forced him to retreat and get another weapon. Wild footage from Gaza A Qassam terrorist had his RPG shot out of his hand, then quickly ran to grab another one. pic.twitter.com/v4bS7Gv6hr — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) August 20, 2024 HamasIDFRPG