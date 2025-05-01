WATCH: IDF soldiers stationed in Rafah celebrate Independence Day May 1, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-soldiers-stationed-in-rafah-celebrate-independence-day/ Email Print Despite thousands of soldiers being stationed on various fronts and separated from their families this Independence Day, many made the most of the occasion, with celebrations taking place even inside Gaza.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/WhatsApp-Video-2025-04-30-at-22.15.22_bec1be88.mp4 IDFIndependence DayRafah