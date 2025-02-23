WATCH: IDF tanks roll into Jenin, deploy smokescreens to disperse Palestinian rioters February 23, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-tanks-roll-into-jenin-deploy-smokescreens-to-disperse-palestinian-rioters/ Email Print For the first time in two decades, the IDF has deployed tanks to Palestinian villages in Judea and Samaria to quell the surge in terrorism and violence.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/WhatsApp-Video-2025-02-23-at-19.36.47_8abd17d6.mp4A swastika on a pole in Jenin, as IDF tanks roll in.The Palestinians are following Nazi ideology, and anyone who still refuses to believe that is a special kind of stupid. pic.twitter.com/HFaOLsr5DB— Vivid. (@VividProwess) February 23, 2025 In a rare occurrence, IDF Merkava tanks entered the outskirts of Jenin today. I have not seen evidence of an operational need for them other than signaling to terrorist groups that tanks can be deployed against them at a moment's notice. pic.twitter.com/mYSuwRrepb — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) February 23, 2025 As the IDF tanks roll into Jenin, Judea and Samaria, you start to notice signs of who the Palestinians really are… pic.twitter.com/TZLmY5mnRW— Stephan (@Stephan_Groulx_) February 23, 2025 IDFJeninPalestinian Rioters