WATCH: IDF tanks roll into Jenin, deploy smokescreens to disperse Palestinian rioters

For the first time in two decades, the IDF has deployed tanks to Palestinian villages in Judea and Samaria to quell the surge in terrorism and violence.

A swastika on a pole in Jenin, as IDF tanks roll in. The Palestinians are following Nazi ideology, and anyone who still refuses to believe that is a special kind of stupid. pic.twitter.com/HFaOLsr5DB — Vivid. (@VividProwess) February 23, 2025

In a rare occurrence, IDF Merkava tanks entered the outskirts of Jenin today. I have not seen evidence of an operational need for them other than signaling to terrorist groups that tanks can be deployed against them at a moment's notice. pic.twitter.com/mYSuwRrepb — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) February 23, 2025