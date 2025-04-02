WATCH: If nuclear deal isn’t reached, U.S. has other ‘very bad options’ for Iran April 2, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-if-nuclear-deal-isnt-reached-u-s-has-other-very-bad-options-for-iran/ Email Print U.S. State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce reiterated President Trump’s stance on Iran, warning that if the country refuses to accept a nuclear deal, other “very bad options” remain on the table.WATCHUS state Dept: “The United States is determined to make sure Iran will not acquire a nuclear weapon. Trump has expressed willingness to pursue a deal with Iran. If the Iranian regime does not want to a deal, the President has other options — and those alternatives will… pic.twitter.com/AqnUMCRn3S— Polymarket Intel (@PolymarketIntel) April 1, 2025 IranNuclear weaponsState Department