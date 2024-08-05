Search

WATCH: ‘Innocent’ Gazans cheer as Hamas launches rockets into Israel

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-innocent-gazans-cheer-as-hamas-launches-rockets-into-israel/
Email Print

Despite people attempting to push the narrative that most Palestinians in Gaza are innocent and oppose Hamas, the truth is the majority in Gaza and in Judea and Samaria fully support the terror group.

>