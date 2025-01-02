WATCH: Insane footage shows Israeli special forces raid underground missile complex in Syria

Search

The Israeli Air Force’s Shaldag Unit and Unit 669 destroyed a missile manufacturing facility in Masyaf, Syria, producing Iranian-designed surface-to-surface missiles for the Syrian army and Hezbollah.







