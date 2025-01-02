WATCH: Insane footage shows Israeli special forces raid underground missile complex in Syria January 2, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-insane-footage-shows-israeli-special-forces-raid-underground-missile-complex-in-syria/ Email Print The Israeli Air Force’s Shaldag Unit and Unit 669 destroyed a missile manufacturing facility in Masyaf, Syria, producing Iranian-designed surface-to-surface missiles for the Syrian army and Hezbollah. Just a teaser video…Operation "Many Roads" revealed The "safe site" breached by Shaldag fighters deep in Syria, the dangerous landing, and the explosion that shook the earth https://t.co/VUou2u5MzH pic.twitter.com/n5zG3NHK6x— Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) January 2, 2025 IDFIranian missilesShaldagSyria