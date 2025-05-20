WATCH: ‘Iran is not waiting for permission to enrich uranium,’ says Khamenei

Iranian regime leader Ali Khamenei declared that nuclear negotiations with the United States would not succeed, stating that uranium enrichment would be dictated by Iran alone.

Iran's Supreme Leader warns the US NOT to threaten Tehran over uranium enrichment Khamenei stresses 'no one is waiting for your permission' Trump admin stresses enrichment is a 'RED LINE' Are negotiations at a deadlock? https://t.co/BEfQa632h8 pic.twitter.com/DdE9F5ePKV — RT (@RT_com) May 20, 2025

‘Enrichment is not up for negotiation’ — Iran's FM Araqchi hits back at US ‘Their stance is unreasonable and illogical’ https://t.co/20ixhInhYb pic.twitter.com/8FRlM6iMQj — RT (@RT_com) May 20, 2025