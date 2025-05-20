WATCH: ‘Iran is not waiting for permission to enrich uranium,’ says Khamenei May 20, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-iran-is-not-waiting-for-permission-to-enrich-uranium-says-khamenei/ Email Print Iranian regime leader Ali Khamenei declared that nuclear negotiations with the United States would not succeed, stating that uranium enrichment would be dictated by Iran alone.Iran's Supreme Leader warns the US NOT to threaten Tehran over uranium enrichmentKhamenei stresses 'no one is waiting for your permission'Trump admin stresses enrichment is a 'RED LINE'Are negotiations at a deadlock? https://t.co/BEfQa632h8 pic.twitter.com/DdE9F5ePKV— RT (@RT_com) May 20, 2025 ‘Enrichment is not up for negotiation’ — Iran's FM Araqchi hits back at US‘Their stance is unreasonable and illogical’ https://t.co/20ixhInhYb pic.twitter.com/8FRlM6iMQj— RT (@RT_com) May 20, 2025 WATCHKhamenei: “I do not think nuclear talks with the U.S. will be successful… We do not know what will happen.” At a ceremony for Raisi, he warned the U.S., as the crowd chanted “Death to America,” and added, “No one is waiting for permission from this or that.” https://t.co/PI8ZmKBi01 pic.twitter.com/62nIGSWrIp— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 20, 2025 Ali KhameneiIranian nuclear talksTrump administration